Bryan City Council Postpones Action On Raising Ambulance Rates To Match College Station

It’s been two years since the College Station city council raised rates for patients using the fire department’s EMS ambulances.

The Bryan city council at its last meeting postponed action until November to raise its EMS rates to match College Station.

For six years, Bryan’s base rate for an ambulance ride is $650 dollars plus $15 dollars per mile. College Station’s base rate is $1,500 dollars plus $19 dollars per mile.

Councilman Prentiss Madison was the first to request delaying action due to the pandemic.

Councilman Brent Hairston learned compared to other Texas cities, Bryan’s current rate is too low and College Station’s is in the ballpark.

City manager Kean Register says the two cities have had the same rate because it helps when one department crosses the city limits. Register also said at the increased rate, the city will still lose money.

