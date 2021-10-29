Bryan City Council Name A New Presiding Municipal Court Judge And Add Temporary Associate Judges

The Bryan city council held a special meeting Friday to appoint a new presiding municipal court judge and add temporary associate judges.

The council approved the staff recommendation of hiring Bryan lawyer Jerrell Wise as presiding judge for the next two years starting November 1.

That’s after the council placed Albert Navarro on paid administrative leave through October 31 for undisclosed reasons. A city spokesperson says Navarro will no longer be employed by the city starting November 1. Navarro was in his sixth year as presiding judge and 12th year as a municipal judge.

The council also approved creating the position of temporary associate judge and hired two lawyers who practice in San Antonio to fill those positions.

The city spokesperson also confirmed that the current associate judges that have been handling cases in Bryan municipal court will remain employed.