Bryan City Council Makes Preliminary Choices For Logos Of A New Westside Water Tower

Decisions made by the Bryan city council during their July meeting included selecting their favorite logos for the city’s new water tower, located on the west side off Chick Lane north of Villa Maria.

The council tentatively chose two logos…one saying “The Birthplace of Aggieland” and the other “Bryan Texas”.

Public works director Jayson Barfknecht says the location of the design on the tower will not be finalized until after the tower is built. That is to maximize exposure of the logos by motorists.

There was no opposition to having the city’s marketing department review the size and fonts of the logos.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the July 11, 2023 Bryan city council meeting, which includes 11 logo options.

