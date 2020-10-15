Bryan City Council Majority Turns Down Petition Request To Rename Street

A Bryan city council majority says no to those supporting renaming 21st Street for former Brazos County commissioner Carey Cauley, Jr.

More than 250 signatures were on the informal petition to recognize Cauley, who died in 2009.

Councilman Prentiss Madison, whose district includes the affected area, received support to rename a county road instead of a city street.

The council majority agreed to have city staff contact county commissioners.

Councilman Mike Southerland supported the city street name change, noting Cauley was also a school teacher, a minister, and worked at the Boys and Girls Club.

