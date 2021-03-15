Bryan City Council Majority Denies Trash Hauling Permit Applications From Two Out Of Town Companies

A Bryan city council majority denies trash hauling permit applications sought by two out of town companies.

This week’s 5-1 vote followed a discussion about whether to give preferential treatment to locally based businesses.

The vote was on an amended motion to exclude permit requests from companies based in Brenham and Caldwell.

That was followed by a 6-0 vote on the main motion to renew permit requests for five companies based in Bryan, College Station, and Hearne…and award a permit to a new company based in College Station.

Click HERE to read and download a city staff presentation from the March 9, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for comments from Bryan city council members during their March 9, 2021 meeting.

