Bryan City Council Joins The Planning & Zoning Commission And Neighboring Homeowners In Opposing A Rezoning Request

A local developer has been pursuing for the last year, rezoning land east of Rudder High School to create a large residential subdivision.

After failing twice to get the planning and zoning commission’s (P&Z) blessing, the developer lost his appeal during the Bryan city council’s December 12th meeting by a unanimous vote.

Councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, a former P&Z member, was among councilmembers, staff, and surrounding homeowners who brought up getting incomplete information from the applicant.

Councilman Jared Salvato, who is another former P&Z member, said it has been “very clearly communicated” to the applicant about what is envisioned for the property.

Salvato sought homes of at 2,000 square feet, while the proposal called for minimum sizes of 1,400 square feet in one section and 1,700 square feet in the rest of the development.

Homeowners in surrounding neighborhoods opposed the rezoning…citing among other things a lack of details about the proposal and concerns of increased traffic on Old Reliance Road, increased flooding, and if city water was not available the additional stress that would place on customers served by the Wickson Creek water district.

Click HERE to read and download a summary of the rezoning request at the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear some comments from the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.