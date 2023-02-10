Bryan City Council Interested In Buying A Mobile Stage That Is Bigger Than The Staff’s Recommendation

The Bryan city council is interested in going bigger than a staff’s recommendation to purchase a mobile stage.

Parks and recreation director David Schmitz sought a 24 foot stage, which is what he had when he was the director in College Station.

The council decided to pursue either a 32 or 40 foot unit.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez says the city has for too long, rented a mobile stage at a cost of $5,000 to $10,000 dollars a day.

The council was told the cost of the 24 foot unit the way Schmitz wants it equipped would run $219,000 dollars.

The 32 foot stage with the same equipment would run around $260,000 dollars.

The budget for the stage, its options, and the trailer, is $185,000 dollars.

The list of equipment, according to a city of Bryan document, is:

o speaker weather covers

o 8000 watt generator

o hydraulic leveling upgrade

o wheelchair lift

o mounted spare tire

o exterior work lights

o electrical panel upgrade

o 220v/200amp panel box

o LED light package

o sound system package

o exterior graphics

o banners and poles

o stage skirt

o additional stairs

o equipment loading ramp

o storage locker box

