Bryan City Council Hears From Supporters Of A City Owned Senior Center

Two unidentified Bryan city councilmembers added to the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting, discussion of a city owned senior center.

While no councilmembers shared comments, they heard from 11 people who asked for a city facility.

Most of the speakers were affiliated with the Amigos of the Brazos Valley senior organization.

The proposed senior center was also not brought up during Tuesday’s council discussion of capital improvement projects through the 2028 fiscal year.

Click below to hear some of the comments from some of the public speakers at the June 13, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.