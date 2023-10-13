Bryan City Council Hears About Plans To Stage A Music Festival At Midtown Park In May 2024

In May 2024, more than 2,000 people are expected to be at Midtown Park for a two day music festival called the “Big Barn Dance”.

A preview of the event was given during Tuesday’s (October 10, 2023) Bryan city council meeting.

On Wednesday and Thursday, festival organizers were in town to conduct a site visit.

The director of the Destination Bryan tourism office, John Friebele, says this will be the spring version of a festival that’s been in Taos, New Mexico for more than 20 years…where the average age of spectators is the 60’s.

Friebele told the council to be expecting requests for the city to provide in-kind services, ranging from fire and police services to electricity and solid waste.

