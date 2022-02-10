Bryan City Council Hears About More Union Pacific Delays In The Railroad Quiet Zone Project

The development of a railroad quiet zone in Bryan has been five years in the making.

Bryan city council members are told Union Pacific has put on hold, rebuilding the railroad crossing at Groesbeck and putting the brakes on modifying other crossings associated with establishing a quiet zone.

City engineer Paul Kaspar says U-P can not find the official licenses allowing city streets to cross railroad tracks.

Kaspar says the city does not have those records, and U-P will not proceed until there are licenses at undocumented crossings.

Kaspar also warned the council U-P is expected to charge the city more for what the railroad wants done as part of the quiet zone.

City attorney Thomas Leeper told the council that U-P “moves slower than glaciers”.

The council approved during their February 8, 2022 meeting long term financing through certificates of obligation that includes $5.5 million dollars to Union Pacific.

The council decided they will act during their March meeting, a request from the railroad to permanently close crossings at East 15th, East 22nd, and West 32nd Streets.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the February 8, 2022 Bryan city council workshop meeting.

Click below for comments from Paul Kaspar and Thomas Leeper: