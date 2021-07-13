Bryan City Council Gets Its First Look At The Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

The Bryan city council was presented a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget during Tuesday’s meeting that calls for no increase in the property tax rate and no utility rate increases.

While the overall property tax rate is proposed to remain at 62.9 cents, the proposed rate for maintenance and operations falls from 45.4001 to 41.9 cents and the proposed debt service rate rises from 17.4999 to 21 cents.

General fund spending is proposed to increase from the fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget of $78.4 million to $89.6 million dollars. General fund revenue is projected to increase from the fiscal year 2021 budget of $79.6 million to $81.5 million dollars. The FY 2022 budget also proposes to spend $8.1 million from the city’s fund balance.

Increased spending for FY 2022 includes $2.8 million in what the city describes as “miscellaneous new spending”, almost $1.5 million in new vehicles, $544,600 for six new positions, a three percent merit pay raise, and a four percent increase in operating expenses.

The council was given a timeline that the budget will be on file July 30, the council will receive an updated budget presentation on August 10, a public hearing on the budget August 24, a public hearing on the property tax rate would be September 7, and the budget and tax rate will be adopted at dates that are yet to be set.

The proposal calls for the following personnel additions:

Additional funding for seven voluntary vacancies from fiscal year 2021 that were approved positions that were not funded:

Municipal Court – City Marshall

Engineering Part time Scanner and Part Time Intern

Streets and Drainage Crew Member

Traffic Signal Tech

Parks and Rec Athletics Supervisor

Fiscal Services Finance Assistant

Facility Services Maintenance Position

Addition of 6 new positions for fiscal year 2022:

Fire Administration – Assistant Chief of Training

Engineering – Administration – Engineering Inspector

Legal Services – Legal Administrative Assistant

Development Services

Business Systems Coordinator

Plans Examiner

Combination Building Inspector

There is also the purchase of vehicles in fiscal year 2022 that were deferred in FY 2020 and FY 2021:

FY 20 $451,000 (approved, not purchased)

FY 21 $1,000,000

The council also received an update on the city of Bryan’s capital improvements plan.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan preliminary FY 2022 budget presentation during the July 13, 2021 city council meeting that includes the general fund, debt service, internal service, and special revenue funds.

Click HERE to read and download the BTU presentation from the July 13, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan solid waste fund presentation from the July 13, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan water and wastewater fund presentation from the July 13, 2021 city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan capital improvements plan presentation from the July 13, 2021 city council meeting.