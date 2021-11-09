Bryan City Council “Entombs” A Sesquicentennial Time Capsule

Another event with the city of Bryan’s sesquicentennial…or 150th anniversary…began Tuesday’s city council meeting.

A time capsule was buried by the council…or “entombed” according to mayor Andrew Nelson…in front of the municipal building.

This container was placed next to a time capsule that was buried in 1996. Both will be opened 50 years from their burial.

More than 50 items in the 2021 time capsule includes a WTAW mousepad.

News release from the city of Bryan:

Items buried include:

White City of Bryan Hard Hat for Legends Event Center

City Course at the Phillips Event Center Golf Ball

Travis B. Bryan Municipal Golf Course Golf Tees (3)

The Eagle Sesquicentennial Special Publication

City of Bryan 150th Anniversary Challenge Coin

The Good Life Texas Style City of Bryan Challenge Coin

The Good Life Texas Style City of Bryan Recognition of Excellence Challenge Coin

Cyber Warrior Challenge Coin

BRYAN TEXAS sticker

Blue City of Bryan Face Mask

Texas A&M University Resolution Recognizing Bryan as Part of Aggieland

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) Long Haul Trucker Die-Cast Truck

Texas Coop Power Magazine

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) Lapel Pin

RP3 Reliable Public Power Provider Lapel Pin

City of Bryan Lapel Pin

150th Anniversary Blue Disc Holiday Ornament

City of Bryan’s 150th Anniversary Magnet

City of Bryan’s 150th Anniversary Sticker

10 postcards – 150th Anniversary:

RELLIS Campus, Texas A&M University System State Highway 21 and Riverside Parkway

Main Street & E. William J. Bryan Pkwy

Arco de Luna – 23rd Street and N. Main Street

Lake Atlas at Lake Walk, HSC Parkway and S. Traditions Drive

Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Early Firefighters – N. Main Street & 26th Street

Downtown Bryan (SW from 26th and Main Streets)

Downtown Bryan Parade – N. Main Street

Cadets from Allen Academy – N. Main Street

S. Parker Lumber Co. – N. Main Street

Grandview Cemetery (Document)

Bryan Police Arm Patch

Bryan Fire Department 150th Anniversary Badge

Screen Cleaner (Downtown Bryan Clock)

3’x5’ White City of Bryan Flag

Midtown Area Plan

White RTIC Cyber Warrior Travel Mug (filled with screen cleaner, pop-socket, stress shield)

Cyber Warrior Mousepad

WTAW Mouse Pad

City Charter

List of current (2020) Council & department heads

2020 Bryan Texas Utilities Annual Report

2020 Bryan Police Department Annual Report

Bryan Fire Department 2019 Annual Report

Bryan Fire Department 2022-2026 Five-Year Strategic Plan

2020 Single Member District Map

Book – Brazos County MEMORIES A Photographic History of the Early Years

Book – Images of America/BRYAN

Booklet – A Guide to Historic Brazos County

City of Bryan’s 150th Anniversary Website Printout

The Laws of Texas 1822-1897, Texas Legislative Action to Incorporate Bryan

City of Bryan Pencil

William Joel Bryan Deed for original Bryan Townsite, Signed November 2, 1869

Travis B. Bryan Midtown Park Layout

Group Photo – Current Council Members

Karla Castillo script (150th Anniversary Thanksgiving Dinner Celebration; November 13, 2021)

150th Table Centerpiece

Public Works water meter

Public Works trucker hat

The 150th Collection Exhibit Artifacts booklet

Destination Bryan / City of Bryan Paper Fan – visit.bryantx.gov

City of Bryan 150th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Celebration & Dinner Invitation

Destination Bryan t-shirt

2021 Bryan Texas Utilities Calendar

Fiscal Year 2022 Adopted Annual Budget

2021 Texas A&M University Football Schedule

Lake Walk Bryan Koozie and Bag