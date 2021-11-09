Bryan City Council “Entombs” A Sesquicentennial Time Capsule

Another event with the city of Bryan’s sesquicentennial…or 150th anniversary…began Tuesday’s city council meeting.
A time capsule was buried by the council…or “entombed” according to mayor Andrew Nelson…in front of the municipal building.
This container was placed next to a time capsule that was buried in 1996. Both will be opened 50 years from their burial.
More than 50 items in the 2021 time capsule includes a WTAW mousepad.
News release from the city of Bryan:
The 2021 time capsule features items from the City of Bryan, community partners and the community.
Items buried include:
White City of Bryan Hard Hat for Legends Event Center
City Course at the Phillips Event Center Golf Ball
Travis B. Bryan Municipal Golf Course Golf Tees (3)
The Eagle Sesquicentennial Special Publication
City of Bryan 150th Anniversary Challenge Coin
The Good Life Texas Style City of Bryan Challenge Coin
The Good Life Texas Style City of Bryan Recognition of Excellence Challenge Coin
Cyber Warrior Challenge Coin
BRYAN TEXAS sticker
Blue City of Bryan Face Mask
Texas A&M University Resolution Recognizing Bryan as Part of Aggieland
Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) Long Haul Trucker Die-Cast Truck
Texas Coop Power Magazine
Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) Lapel Pin
RP3 Reliable Public Power Provider Lapel Pin
City of Bryan Lapel Pin
150th Anniversary Blue Disc Holiday Ornament
City of Bryan’s 150th Anniversary Magnet
City of Bryan’s 150th Anniversary Sticker
10 postcards – 150th Anniversary:
- RELLIS Campus, Texas A&M University System State Highway 21 and Riverside Parkway
- Main Street & E. William J. Bryan Pkwy
- Arco de Luna – 23rd Street and N. Main Street
- Lake Atlas at Lake Walk, HSC Parkway and S. Traditions Drive
- Travis Bryan Midtown Park
- Early Firefighters – N. Main Street & 26th Street
- Downtown Bryan (SW from 26th and Main Streets)
- Downtown Bryan Parade – N. Main Street
- Cadets from Allen Academy – N. Main Street
- S. Parker Lumber Co. – N. Main Street
Grandview Cemetery (Document)
Bryan Police Arm Patch
Bryan Fire Department 150th Anniversary Badge
Screen Cleaner (Downtown Bryan Clock)
3’x5’ White City of Bryan Flag
Midtown Area Plan
White RTIC Cyber Warrior Travel Mug (filled with screen cleaner, pop-socket, stress shield)
Cyber Warrior Mousepad
WTAW Mouse Pad
City Charter
List of current (2020) Council & department heads
2020 Bryan Texas Utilities Annual Report
2020 Bryan Police Department Annual Report
Bryan Fire Department 2019 Annual Report
Bryan Fire Department 2022-2026 Five-Year Strategic Plan
2020 Single Member District Map
Book – Brazos County MEMORIES A Photographic History of the Early Years
Book – Images of America/BRYAN
Booklet – A Guide to Historic Brazos County
City of Bryan’s 150th Anniversary Website Printout
The Laws of Texas 1822-1897, Texas Legislative Action to Incorporate Bryan
City of Bryan Pencil
William Joel Bryan Deed for original Bryan Townsite, Signed November 2, 1869
Travis B. Bryan Midtown Park Layout
Group Photo – Current Council Members
Karla Castillo script (150th Anniversary Thanksgiving Dinner Celebration; November 13, 2021)
150th Table Centerpiece
Public Works water meter
Public Works trucker hat
The 150th Collection Exhibit Artifacts booklet
Destination Bryan / City of Bryan Paper Fan – visit.bryantx.gov
City of Bryan 150th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Celebration & Dinner Invitation
Destination Bryan t-shirt
2021 Bryan Texas Utilities Calendar
Fiscal Year 2022 Adopted Annual Budget
2021 Texas A&M University Football Schedule
Lake Walk Bryan Koozie and Bag