Bryan City Council Discusses Possible Future Infrastructure Projects For Economic Development Purposes

The Bryan city council, which includes five newly elected members, spent most of Wednesday at the Legends Events Center for a workshop with several city department heads.

One of the presentations involved the city’s capital improvements plan.

A council majority was interested in future infrastructure projects that benefit Bryan’s economic development efforts.

One of two proposals involving Highway 47 is an $8 million dollar project involving a service road and utilities along Highway 47. Another is doing a study to learn how much land around Highway 47 would be needed for storm drainage and detention, to create more land where development could take place.

Another is widening Mumford Road north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and adding utilities. Mayor Bobby Gutierrez brought up the combination of CertainTeed locating in this area, a $140 million dollar roofing materials plant and distribution center with future economic development announcements, the possibility of adding up to 1,200 new jobs.

Click HERE to read and download the 93 page city of Bryan capital improvements report that was presented during the April 19, 2023 Bryan city council workshop meeting.

Click below for some comments from the April 19, 2023 Bryan city council workshop meeting.