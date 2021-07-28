Bryan City Council Discusses Future Improvements To Leonard Road

Next month, Bryan city council could consider a contract for street maintenance that will include improving the ride on Leonard Road from Harvey Mitchell Parkway towards the downtown area.

That’s the goal of public works director Jayson Barfknecht, who was asked about improving the road surface during the July 13th council discussion of future capital improvement projects.

Barfknecht reminded the council that improvements on Leonard Road between Harvey Mitchell and Highway 47 comes from the state, since that section is a farm to market road. And the TxDOT Bryan district office reports there are no plans for repairs or improvements on their portion of the highway.

The reminder came after councilman Bobby Gutierrez recalled a discussion to improve Leonard Road several years ago, before Blinn College decided to expand on the RELLIS campus instead of Leonard and Harvey Mitchell.

Click below for comments from the July 13, 2021 Bryan city council meeting. Speakers include Jayson Barfknecht and Bobby Gutierrez.

