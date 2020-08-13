Bryan City Council Delays Action On Contested Zoning Change For $250 Million Dollar Development

In June of last year, a Bryan developer announced plans for a $250 million dollar housing, retail, and entertainment complex along West Villa Maria that borders Traditions golf course.

The layout of Ram Galindo’s “Innovation Towers” project requires a zoning change that was tabled by the Bryan city council during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Senior planner Randy Haynes summarized recommendations approved by Bryan’s planning and zoning commission last month on a six to two vote allowing the construction of five condominium towers and a multi story parking garage.

Click below for comments from Randy Haynes:

More than 20 neighboring homeowners are opposed to five condo towers that will be 12 stories tall.

The council agreed to meet in person in the next 30 days in part to hear from opponents.

It was also disclosed city staff is working on an economic development agreement with Galindo.

Mayor Andrew Nelson was told the “380” agreement could require the condos to remain luxury housing. But that can not be a condition of the rezoning.

Click below for comments from Andrew Nelson:

Galindo says he has until the end of August to secure $50 million dollars in financing.

The planning and zoning commission recommendation would require Galindo to get city approval for conditional use permits for retail, entertainment, and other components of the project.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan city staff presentation from the August 11, 2020 city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download information presented by Ram Galindo to the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download background information from Ram Galindo about Innovation Towers that was presented during the June 19, 2019 Brazos County commission meeting.