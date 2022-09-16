Bryan City Council & Bryan Business Council Takes Action Regarding Midtown Park’s New Legends Events Center

There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center.

City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.

The Bryan Business Council on Monday approved spending up to $7,800 dollars to host an employee appreciation event for Bryan ISD employees at the Legends center in December. The city of Bryan’s economic development director, Kevin Russell, said BISD administrators thought that “was a cool idea”. A specific date has not been set.

And the Bryan city council, with no discussion, unanimously approved at this week’s meeting the prices for renting the Legends center.

Click HERE to read and download the Legends rental fee schedule.

Click HERE to read and download background information about Legends rental rates from the agenda of the September 13, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

When the gym is open to public use, there is a $5 dollar daily fee for Bryan residents and $10 dollars for non residents.

There are various prices to rent courts. The hourly rental rate is $50 dollars for pickleball and volleyball and $80 dollars for basketball and futsal. The daily rate ranges from $400 to $650 dollars.

If you want to rent a party room, it is $50 dollars an hour or $400 dollars a day. If you want to rent three party rooms with access to the center’s arcade games, that costs $2,000 dollars a day.

If you want to rent the center’s E-Gaming room that is $300 dollars per hour or $2,400 dollars a day.

If you are planning a large gathering, rent the full meeting room for $250 dollars per hour or $2,000 dollars per day. Add the outdoor patio area to the meeting room, the price is $350 dollars per hour or $2,800 dollars per day.

The daily fee for using the entire Legends Events Center, which includes set up and tear down, is $6,500 dollars a day for a sports tournament, $7,500 dollars a day for a trade show, and $8,000 dollars a day for a cheerleading, dance, or a competition involving mats.

Click below to hear comments from Kevin Russell, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver, and comments from Kean Register during the September 13, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan city council and Bryan Business Council takes action regarding Midtown Park's new Legends Events Center” on Spreaker.