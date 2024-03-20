Bryan City Council Awards Design Contract For The Next Phase Of Rebuilding Old Hearne Road

The Bryan city council starts the process of the third phase of rebuilding of Old Hearne Road.

The council during its March regular meeting, awarded a contract to design replacing the pavement and add curbs, gutters, and a storm sewer on Old Hearne between Woodville and Wilkes.

Before the council’s unanimous vote, traffic concerns were expressed by councilman Ray Arrington, who lives in the affected area and recently met with neighborhood residents.

City engineer Paul Kaspar says public meetings have not been scheduled to discuss the $11 million dollar project.

The company that was awarded the $403,000 dollar contract has until April of 2025 to complete the design.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download the contract that was approved during the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.