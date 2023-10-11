Bryan City Council Awards Design & Construction Contract And A Management Contract For The New Midtown Park Tennis Center

The Bryan city council decides to hire the same company that was in charge of building the Legends Events Center and the same company that manages Legends for the city to design, build, and manage an indoor tennis center at Midtown Park.

The $17 million dollar facility will be paid for by the Texas A&M system. That follows the council and A&M entering an interlocal agreement (ILA) allowing use by the university’s tennis teams.

The ILA also requires completion of the building by August of 2025.

The council voted 6-1 to proceed with the design and construction. Ray Arrington voted no.

The council voted unanimously to amend the contract with the management company, which will be in charge of running both the Legends and tennis facilities.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the October 10, 2023 Bryan city council meeting regarding the design and construction of the indoor tennis building.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the design and construction of the indoor tennis building.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the management of the indoor tennis building.

Click below to hear comments from the October 10, 2023 Bryan city council meeting about the design and construction of the Midtown Park indoor tennis building.

