Bryan City Council Awards Contract To Design Improvements On Mumford Road

The Bryan city council awards a design contract for future improvements on Mumford Road.

The $596,200 dollar design will cover more than one mile of Mumford Road (approximately 6,600 feet) between Harvey Mitchell Parkway/FM 2818 to Carrie Lane.

While the contract calls for the design to be completed by October 30, 2026, background information to the council says the design will be ready to bid the nearly $7 million dollar project in late 2024.

When built, this stretch of Mumford Road will become a three lane concrete road with a continuous center turn lane, curbs, and storm sewer.

There will be the replacement of a bridge and a waterline crossing Thompson’s Creek.

And the design will include traffic signals at Mumford Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The new roadway will pass by the new CertainTeed roofing complex that is under construction along with Bryan ISD’s career and technical education center.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council agenda.

Click HERE to read and download the contract that was approved at the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.