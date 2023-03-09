Bryan City Council Awards Contract For A Partial Design Of The Midtown Park Lake Boardwalk

Design work has started on a future boardwalk at Bryan’s Midtown Park.

That is after the city approved a partial design contract during their February 22 meeting.

City engineer Paul Kaspar told the council that the firm being hired for this phase of the boardwalk design is also designing Midtown Park’s entertainment center featuring movies and bowling.

Presentation materials indicated that the proposed boardwalk will extend from the edge of the Midtown Park lake along Villa Maria, around to an outer loop trail next to the park’s future entertainment center.

This phase also proposes a concrete plaza between the boardwalk and the Legends event center.

The partial design is supposed to be completed by the end of this month.

