Bryan City Council Awards Construction Contract For A Westside Water Tower

Business at this month’s Bryan city council meeting included awarding a nearly $6.5 million dollar contract to build a water tower.

There was no discussion before the five to nothing vote to build the tower on Bryan’s west side in a residential neighborhood along Chick Lane north of Villa Maria.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Chick Lane water tower.

The bowl of the two million gallon water tower will not be lit at night. Lights at entry doors will be directed downward. Landscaping and trees will provide screening. There will be no running equipment. Surrounding the tower and landscaping will be an eight foot tall intruder resistant fence with brick columns. The council will decide later the logo on the white colored bowl.

Construction is expected to take two years, and it will be paid by future water department revenue.

This comes the month after the Bryan council approved the $25,000 dollar purchase of land on 16th Street between Washington and Tabor. That is across 16th Street from two existing water tanks. The city also owned a second tract and negotiations are underway for the purchase of a third. After all the land is acquired, that will be the site of a five million gallon tank.

Click HERE to read and download information about the future water tower on 16th between Washington and Tabor.