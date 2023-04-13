Bryan City Council Awards A $5.5 Million Dollar Contract For More Hangars At Coulter Field Airport

The Bryan city council awards a $5.5 million dollar contract to build more airplane hangars at Coulter Field.

Four new buildings will hold 17 to 20 more airplanes. That will partially address a waiting list of 40.

Construction is supposed to take, weather permitting, one year.

The project was not in the city’s 2023 budget and bonds will be issued to pay for the project.

Before the unanimous vote, councilman Jared Salvato asked about approving a project when the airport is a break-even operation.

City manager Kean Register and economic development director Kevin Russell said the airport is part of Bryan’s economic development program.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 11, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download staff background information from the April 11, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download project information from the contractor who was awarded the Coulter Field hangar contract.

Click below to hear comments from the April 11, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.