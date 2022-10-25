Bryan City Council Approves Zoning Along Highway 47 As The “Innovation Corridor”

The Bryan city council took final action at its October 11 meeting to establish three zoning districts along Highway 47.

Planning administrator Randy Haynes says what is called the “innovation corridor” includes a research and development district around the RELLIS and health science center campuses.

There is also a high density residential district which requires a minimum of building at least 25 housing units per acre, which he said would involve three or four story structures.

And there is a retail district that involves standards not required in other parts of Bryan.

Before the council’s unanimous vote, they heard from one 14 homeowners east of the RELLIS campus on Silver Hill Road. Brandy Cook was opposed to her and her neighbor’s properties being rezoned to retail.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the October 11, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Randy Haynes and Brandy Cook during the October 11, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.