Bryan City Council Approves A Voluntary Annexation For Third Phase Of A Westside Residential Development

Bryan city council members approve another voluntary annexation on the city’s west side.

Planning administrator Randy Haynes says it’s the third phase of the Pleasant Hill subdivision, which is located south of Sandy Point Road, north of Highway 21, and west of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

According to background information given to the council, developers of the third phase plan on building up to 856 more single family homes.

Phase one was annexed in 2008 and phase two in 2019.

