Bryan City Council Approves Two Economic Development Agreements That Includes A $7 Million Dollar C.C. Creations Manufacturing Facility

A local manufacturer plans a $7 million dollar expansion that will add 150 jobs earning an average wage of $18.50 per hour.

That’s one of two economic development agreements the Bryan city council approved during a special meeting on Tuesday.

C.C. Creations plans to start construction in the next 12 months on a 150,000 square foot facililty in the Bryan Business Park.

The city will give C.C. Creations grants totaling $630,000 dollars, waive up to $30,000 in permit fees, and ensure access to city electric, water, and sewer.

The only comments from the council meeting came from mayor Andrew Nelson and city manager Kean Register. They spoke about Nelson being allowed to vote because there was no conflict of interest that the company owner was Nelson’s campaign manager.

The city council also approved a deal giving the Bryan Business Council up to $17 million dollars over the next 13 years to buy and develop land along Highway 47 and between Highway 21 and Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

