Bryan City Council Approves Two Downtown Items

December’s Bryan city council meeting included unanimous approval without discussion, two items impacting the downtown area.

The council agreed to give another three months for the owner of the LaSalle Hotel to finish its conversion into a boutique Marriott property. The time extension from December 31st to March 31, 2024 was due in part to a request from the city’s historical commission to change the design of the LaSalle plaza area and in part due to supply chain issues. The Connecticut based owner is investing $6 million dollars and is receiving more than $1 million in city incentives.

The council also awarded a $162,000 dollar contract to create more parking. 13 more spaces are coming to South Main between 28th and 29th. The project also includes new sidewalks and storm sewers. Weather permitting, construction will start in January 2024 and be completed in March.

