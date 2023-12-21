Bryan City Council Approves The Sale Of The Big Shots Golf And Entertainment Complex At Midtown Park

The ownership of the first major attraction at the city of Bryan’s Midtown Park is changing.

The Bryan city council approves the sale of the Big Shots golf and entertainment complex to rival corporation Top Golf.

Council action was necessary because of the location and an economic development agreement.

The council’s unanimous approval is subject to Top Golf’s purchase from Big Shots being completed by the council’s next meeting on January 9, 2024.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker said Top Golf met the city’s operational requirements for the business.

Councilmembers thanked the local investors in Big Shots who attended Thursday’s (December 21) special meeting for creating the business. The council also welcomed Top Golf to Bryan.

Click HERE to read the background information presented to the Bryan city council for its special meeting on December 21, 2023.

Click HERE to read and download the letter from Big Shots to the city of Bryan about the sale to Top Golf.

Click below to hear comments from the December 21, 2023 Bryan city council special meeting.

