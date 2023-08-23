Bryan City Council Approves The First Reading Of The FY 24 Budget After Hearing About Issues From The Firefighter’s Union

Tuesday’s special meeting of the Bryan city council included a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The lone speaker was the president of the Bryan firefighters union. Daniel Buford said there were “pressing issues that pertained to public and firefighter safety.”

Without specifying the issues that Bryan firefighters have, Buford wants councilmembers to visit fire stations between now and the final vote on the budget in two weeks.

Before the Bryan council approved the first reading of the FY 24 budget, chief financial officer Will Smith was asked about how pay raises compare with the city of College Station. Smith said there is a two percent range adjustment and a six percent merit increase.

The Bryan council’s final budget vote will be September 5.

Click below to hear comments from the August 22, 2023 special meeting of the Bryan city council

nbsp;