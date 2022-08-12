Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning To Allow Another Convenience Store Near The Post Office

The intersection of William Joel Bryan and Nash, where the Bryan post office is located, is getting another convenience store.

That is part of a retail development that is coming after the Bryan city council approved rezoning at their August 9 meeting.

No construction timeline was given by a consultant for the developer, Graham Moore.

Moore said there would also be retail space in the development and an extension of Nash Street.

