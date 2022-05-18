Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning For Student Housing Across The Street From The Blinn College Bryan Campus, Over Neighborhood Opposition

A unanimous Bryan city council approves rezoning land across Villa Maria from Blinn College to build housing for 254 students.

This was over the objection of neighbors who presented a protest petition, which required at least five of the six councilmen to vote yes.

11 neighborhood opponents to the project at Villa Maria and Red River included the presidents of two homeowner associations and nine other homeowners.

Developer Justin Walton spent 15 minutes addressing neighborhood concerns and the benefit of Blinn students walking across Villa Maria to go to class.

Walton also brought up the Blinn Bryan campus has 9,500 students. That is a number that hasn’t been that high in five years. Blinn reported this spring’s preliminary enrollment on the Bryan campus was more than 5,300 students.

Other supporters included six students and the owner of another local student housing company.

The Bryan planning and zoning commission endorsed by an eight to one vote. And it was supported by city of Bryan staff.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the city of Bryan during the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from developer Justin Walton at the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for some of the comments during the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan city council, over neighborhood opposition, approves rezoning to build student housing across Villa Maria from Blinn College” on Spreaker.