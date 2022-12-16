Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning For the First Construction Of Cottage Homes

The Bryan city council approves rezoning for the first time to allow the construction of what is called cottage homes.

The council’s unanimous vote during Tuesday’s meeting followed no recommendation from the planning and zoning commission. That’s after P&Z voted 4-4 to approve then voted 4-4 to deny. The staff recommendation was to approve.

Six small two-story homes are planned to be built where one home has been standing south of downtown at the northwest corner of 31st and Parker.

The total size of the two bedroom homes is around 900 square feet.

The city’s assistant director of planning and development services Martin Zimmerman says the planned housing development falls in line with future intentions for downtown Bryan.

