Bryan City Council Approves Reducing Space Between Homes

Homebuilders no longer have to request an exception in most of Bryan to build homes closer to the property line.

The Bryan city council unanimously approved at the December meeting, without comment, changing its minimum setback distance in most zoning districts from seven and a half to five feet.

This follows multiple exceptions being given to homebuilders for more than eight years where most requests were granted.

According to background information given to the council, the reduced distance between new homes in most districts is possible due to new building codes that among other things requires fire resistant construction materials.

The reduced distance in the side and rear building setbacks was also supported by Bryan’s fire marshal and chief building official.

The seven and a half foot separation remains in Bryan’s residential neighborhood conservation, downtown, and agricultural open districts.

Click HERE to read and download background information for the Bryan city council’s December 14, 2021 meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the revised setback ordinance.