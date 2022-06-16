Bryan City Council Approves Raising Rates At The Municipal Golf Course

Playing golf at the city of Bryan’s municipal course is going up…according to city staff…due to inflation and rates at area courses.

The only discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting before rate increases were approved, was mayor Andrew Nelson asking for a discount for city employees.

City attorney Thomas Leeper says that can not be done without renegotiating the contract with the council’s outside management company that operates the course.

Nelson says first responders and veterans currently get a discount.

According to the resolution adopted by the council, golfers will pay another $10 dollars to play 18 holes and nine holes on Friday through Sundays and on holidays.

The nine hole rate for Monday through Thursday increases by $7 dollars. And the golf cart fee increases by $5 dollars per person per round.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the June 14, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed by the Bryan city council on June 14, 2022.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed by the Bryan city council August 13, 2019.

Click below for comments from the June 14, 2022 Bryan city council meeting from mayor Andrew Nelson, deputy city manager Hugh Walker, and city attorney Thomas Leeper.