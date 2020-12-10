Bryan City Council Approves Planning & Zoning Recommendations That Includes More Restrictions On Non-Stick Built Homes

A year and a half ago, the Bryan city council placed additional restrictions on mobile homes. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the council added restrictions on two other forms of housing.

Without discussion, the council unanimously supported the planning and zoning commission recommendation to add restrictions to new modular and industrialized homes. When applicants want to locate within 500 feet of neighboring homes, they will have to prove their value is equal or greater than the median taxable value of their neighbor’s homes.

Also without discussion, the council unanimously supported a P&Z recommendation to rezone another 62 acres in The Traditions for new housing. Minimum building setbacks in this section will be reduced from seven and a half feet to five feet.

