Bryan City Council Approves Phase Two Restoration Work At Historical Temple Freda Building

A second phase of restoring one of the last downtown Bryan area historical buildings was approved at the last Bryan city council meeting.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker said the phase two work Temple Freda building on South Parker includes restoration of the masonry arch, windows, doors, and flooring and replacing the roof.

Temple Freda, which was built in 1912, was added to the national register of historic places in 1983.

Restoration efforts have been going on for more than five years.

Most of the funding for the $224,000 dollar phase two is coming from Bryan’s hotel occupancy tax fund.

Once phase two work starts, it is supposed to take seven months to complete.

