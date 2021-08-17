Almost 1,500 property owners are affected by new zoning regulations from south of downtown Bryan to the College Station city limits.

That’s after the Bryan city council at its last meeting approved the new Midtown zoning district.

Planning administrator Randy Haynes told the council the language was softened following a contested public hearing in February, changing sentences with the phrase “you shall” with “you should”.

Councilman Bobby Gutierrez, who worked on the rezoning as a member of the planning and zoning commission, says the adopted language has real world applications.

Haynes told Gutierrez the language changes did not change the original goals of the new zoning district.

The rezoning began four years ago to address the construction of stealth dorms in Bryan, generating 57 pages of public comments and about 265 people attending three public meetings.

Later in the same meeting, the council denied an appeal of a planning and zoning commission decision to grant a conditional use permit to allow townhomes to be built on Lynn Drive, which is south of Villa Maria and west of South College. The city of Bryan’s assistant director of planning and development services, Martin Zimmerman, told Gutierrez the project was an example of what they were looking for in the new Midtown zoning district.

Click HERE to read and download the Midtown zoning district presentation from the August 10, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the Lynn Drive conditional use permit appeal presentation from the August 10, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the August 10, 2021 Bryan city council meeting. Speakers are Randy Haynes, Bobby Gutierrez, and Martin Zimmerman.

Listen to “Bryan city council approves new Midtown zoning district” on Spreaker.