Bryan City Council Approves Incentives To Build A Shopping Center And Housing At Boonville And Briarcrest

The Bryan city council approves without public discussion, an economic development agreement for a combination retail and housing development on land bordered by Boonville, Briarcrest, and Green Valley Drive.

According to background information from the city, the $33 million dollar Boonville Center would include what is described as an upscale grocery store. The proposal makes two references to H-E-B. There are no details to the types of housing or the number of units.

If the retail component is completed in seven years, a Houston shopping center developer would be reimbursed almost $1 million dollars in infrastructure costs. And the city would be responsible for spending another $1 million for traffic signals when needed at Briarcrest and Green Valley and at Boonville and Miramont Boulevard.

Background information also says the Bryan Business Council and city staff has worked with property owners and the developer for 18 months.

Staff believes this development will not happen without the agreement.

And staff believes this will spark more businesses that will add more jobs and sales tax revenue.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download the agreement that was approved at the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.