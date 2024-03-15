Bryan City Council Approves Giving Money To The Developer Of A New Housing And Commercial Complex

The Bryan city council at its March regular meeting approved giving $815,000 dollars to the developer of a new housing and commercial complex.

There was no public discussion before the unanimous vote to reimburse the cost of providing sewer service to 259 residential lots and 43 commercial lots at Highway 30 and Hardy Weedon Road.

The council awarded what the state calls a “380 grant”, where the developer is required to complete construction of a sewer lift station within 12 months and to increase the appraised value of the property to $60 million dollars in five years.

Click HERE to read and download background information.

Click HERE to read and download the agreement that was approved at the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.