Bryan City Council Approves Four Rezoning Requests That Changes Land Use To Retail Or Commercial Purposes

Bryan city council members unanimously approved four rezoning requests at Tuesday’s meeting that changes land use to retail or commercial purposes.

There was council comments on one of the requests, which involves another new development in downtown Bryan. Rezoning from residential to a planned use district along Sims between 31st and Bryant Streets was approved for the construction of two/two-story buildings. Councilman Reuben Marin, who grew up near the site of the development, commented about the ground floor being retail businesses and lofts on the second floor.

Click HERE to read and download a summary of the rezoning at Sims and 31st.

Click HERE to read and download details of the rezoning at Sims and 31st.

Click below for comments from Reuben Marin during the July 13, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Without comment, the council also approved rezoning at 1800 Sandy Point Road of 2.37 acres of land from Residential District – 5000 (RD-5) to Retail District (C-2), rezoning at Highway 21 and Smetana Road of 11.42 acres from Agricultural – Open District (A-O) to Retail District (C-2), and rezoning at 3100 East Villa Maria of .491 acres from Residential District – 5000 (RD-5) to Commercial District (C-3).

Click HERE to read and download a summary of the Sandy Point rezoning.

Click HERE to read and download details of the Sandy Point rezoning.

Click HERE to read and download a summary of the Highway 21 rezoning.

Click HERE to read and download details of the Highway 21 rezoning.

Click HERE to read and download a summary of the Villa Maria rezoning.

Click HERE to read and download details of the Villa Maria rezoning.