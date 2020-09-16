Bryan City Council Approves First Budget For The City’s New Tourism Office

The Bryan city council during a special meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved without comment, a one million dollar budget for the city’s new tourism office.

The budget is what was recommended by city staff and what was requested last week by the executive director of Destination Bryan, John Friebele.

All but $55,000 dollars will come from Bryan’s hotel occupancy tax (HOT). The remainder will be general fund money for expenses that cannot be paid from the HOT fund.

Friebele says he and co-workers are contacting representatives of Bryan’s 20 lodging properties, which have a combined total of 1,700 rooms.

Friebele says nationwide, the rebound in the hotel industry from the pandemic has been projected to begin as soon as the first quarter of next year or as late as 2022.

Destination Bryan will also be in charge of events previously administered by the Downtown Bryan Association.

Destination Bryan’s proposed budget does not include money for the Texas Reds festival, which was cancelled this year.

Friebele says Destination Bryan does not presently have an office. They are working from their homes and coffee shops, and going from meeting to meeting.

Destination Bryan was created after the College Station city council voted to create its own tourism office and leave the Experience Bryan-College Station organization.

The Bryan council created its tourism office July 2, hired Friebele July 22, and hired additional staff August 13.

Click HERE to read and download John Friebele’s presentation from the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council workshop meeting.

Click below to hear some of John Friebele’s comments during the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council workshop meeting.

