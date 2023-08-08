Bryan City Council Approves East Side Annexation That Is Projected To Add 400 Homes

In November 2022, the Bryan city council agreed to pay for extending city sewer service to the site of 400 new homes north and east of the intersection of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.

That was in exchange for the 255 acre Stella Ranch development being annexed, which was done during the council’s July 11, 2023 regular meeting.

Brian Reece, who is the Stella Ranch general partner, told the council this is a 13 to 15 year project where “the intention is big houses with elbow room to emulate acreage living without the nuisance of septic tanks and things of that nature.”

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez thanked Reece for working with city staff for four years for “providing that 450 to 700-800 thousand dollar house. We’ve been talking about that middle housing that we’re missing right now that you leave Oakmont, you can’t get into Miramont, you can’t get into Traditions, you gotta go to College Station.”

