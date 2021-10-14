Bryan City Council Approves Design Contract For New Westside Water Tower

The landscape on the west side of Bryan will be changing.

That’s after the city council Tuesday night approved without comment a design contract for a new water tower next to the Chick Lane curve between Leonard Road and Villa Maria.

Public works director Jayson Barfknecht told the council in July that the design process and the build can start during this fiscal year.

The design process is expected to take eight months and construction of the two million gallon tower is expected to take 15 months.

During Barfknecht’s report in July, he also talked about another tower being built “outside of the window of my career with the city” north of downtown where two tanks currently sit along Tabor between 16th and 18th.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the design contract of the city of Bryan water tower on Chick Lane.

Click HERE to read and download the design contract approved during the October 12, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to see and download the map showing the location of the Chick Lane water tower in west Bryan.

Click below for comments from Jayson Barfknecht during the July 13, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.