Bryan City Council Approves Buying More Fire Department Uniforms Than Originally Budgeted

March 17, 2023 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan fire department's Twitter page.
Bryan city councilmembers during their March 14 meeting unanimously approved spending more money for fire department uniforms.

That caught the attention of councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff.

She said that more uniforms were ordered because a record number of firefighters have been hired and promoted.

She was also told that more uniforms have arrived following supply chain delays.

Background information given to the council also cited a recent change in uniforms to create “a more professional image”.

The council approved increasing a blanket purchase order of uniforms through the 2026 fiscal year from $99,000 to $175,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan about fire department uniform purchases.

Click below for comments from Marca Ewers-Shurtleff from the March 14, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

 