Bryan City Council Approves Buying More Fire Department Uniforms Than Originally Budgeted

Bryan city councilmembers during their March 14 meeting unanimously approved spending more money for fire department uniforms.

That caught the attention of councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff.

She said that more uniforms were ordered because a record number of firefighters have been hired and promoted.

She was also told that more uniforms have arrived following supply chain delays.

Background information given to the council also cited a recent change in uniforms to create “a more professional image”.

The council approved increasing a blanket purchase order of uniforms through the 2026 fiscal year from $99,000 to $175,000 dollars.

