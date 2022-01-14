Bryan City Council Approves Annual Funding For The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Following A Discussion About The Cost Of Meals While Recruiting Prospects

The Bryan city council unanimously approves its annual contract with the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (EDC).

That’s after councilman Buppy Simank questioned the cost of restaurant meals involving EDC recruiters and prospects. Simank gave one example of a $1,500 tab where not everyone was involved in economic development recruitment. Simank also said the EDC spends 85 percent of its money in College Station.

In response, EDC president Matt Prochaska listed restaurants in College Station and Bryan that are used in their recruitment efforts.

Simank said he went to city staff that did not include the city manager to get the detailed information that the other council members heard for the first time on Tuesday. That led other council members to receive information when future requests are made by individual members.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Bryan city council’s annual payment to the BVEDC.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan city council’s 2022 agreement with the BVEDC.

Click below for comments from the January 11, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

