Bryan City Council Approves An Economic Development Agreement As Part Of A Downtown Building’s Renovation

Bryan city council members approve an economic development agreement involving downtown property on North Main.

There was no public discussion before the unanimous vote on Tuesday (January 9) to give the owners of the former Kimball Feed building up to $250,000 towards an ongoing renovation project.

Conditions of getting city money includes completing construction by May 1, 2024 and having a taxable value of at least $2.5 million dollars by 2025.

According to the city’s background information, planned uses includes a downtown visitor’s center and leasing space for arts and cultural exhibits and retail businesses.

Click HERE to read and download background information given to the Bryan city council.

Click HERE to read and download the economic development agreement.