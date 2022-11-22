Bryan City Council Approves Agreements And Hears About An Operating Profit At The Municipal Golf Course

When the Bryan city council was considering at its November 17 meeting the purchase of golf course maintenance equipment, former mayor Andrew Nelson confirmed with city manager Kean Register that the municipal course at the former Briarcrest country club had an operating profit of $110,000 dollars.

Nelson also confirmed an annual operating loss of between $200,000 and $250,000 dollars when the municipal course was at what is now Midtown Park.

The city will be splitting the operating profit with the third party management company that operates the former Briarcrest course. The third party company is owned by the man who donated the former Briarcrest course to the city in 2018.

As for the purchase of $156,659 dollars of golf course maintenance equipment, the council approved that request.

The council also awarded a contract to replace a golf course bridge. It was the second attempt to replace the bridge. The highest ranked proposal when bids were opened in September exceeded the estimate by more than $100,000 dollars. The project was re-bid by narrowing the width of the bridge from ten to eight feet. The council without discussion awarded a $263,670 dollar contract, which was $23,670 over the original estimate. Additional bond money will cover the difference.

