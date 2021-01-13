Bryan City Council Appoints Interim Fire Chief And College Station’s Fire Chief Announces Two Promotions

Bryan fire chief Randy McGregor retires January 29. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the governing body without comment approved the appointment of fire marshal Marc McFeron as interim chief. Background information about the appointment did not include the city manager’s process for selecting a new chief.

College Station fire chief Richard Mann has announced the promotion of two firefighters as assistant chiefs. Battalion chief Christopher Kelly is now assistant chief of administration. And battalion chief Robert Mumford is now assistant chief of operations.