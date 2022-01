Tuesday night’s Bryan city council meeting included rave reviews and thanks to those involved in developing and opening the Big Shots center in Midtown Park.

Click below for comments from Bryan councilmen Brent Hairston, Bobby Gutierrez, Reuben Marin, and Buppy Simank, along with city manager Kean Register, during January 11, 2022 council meeting.

