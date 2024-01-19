Bryan City Council Agrees To Pursue A Federal Grant That Includes Building A Median On South College

The Bryan city council approves applying for a $20 million dollar federal grant to help pay for rebuilding South College and South Main from 29th Street to Carson…a project that would include medians.

There was no council discussion preceding their 6-0 unanimous vote at their January 10th meeting to pursue the grant.

According to background information, the federal money if awarded would be combined with $28 million dollars in city bonds and $4.5 million from BTU.

The medians would be part of rebuilding South College from Carson to South Main, along with a shared use path and replacing water and sewer lines and storm drainage.

