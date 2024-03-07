Bryan City Council Agrees To Let The Salvation Army Present Its Capital Campaign Plans During A Future Workshop Meeting

The agenda for the March regular meeting of the Bryan city council included a request from the Salvation Army.

Councilman James Edge said the request was to make a future presentation about an upcoming capital campaign.

City attorney Thomas Leeper considered the request unusual because it was a third party request that did not involve city staff.

Leeper’s recommendation for the council to vote on allowing the Salvation Army to make a presentation during a workshop meeting was supported by mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

The Bryan council unanimously approved the request.

They also learned that Salvation Army officials were going to ask the College Station city council and Brazos County commissioners to make similar presentations.

Click below to hear comments from the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.